QS Investors LLC Grows Stock Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on NVCR shares. TheStreet cut NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist increased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NovoCure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.56.

In related news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total value of $11,006,638.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 123,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,296,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 2,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $389,267.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,628.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,708 shares of company stock valued at $44,534,861. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVCR opened at $129.28 on Monday. NovoCure Limited has a 1 year low of $53.40 and a 1 year high of $194.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 680.46 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.84.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

