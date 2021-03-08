QS Investors LLC Increases Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 520.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,977,000 after purchasing an additional 499,507 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,047,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 162,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 81,200 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter worth $2,905,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 233.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 45,325 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Shares of DY stock opened at $87.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $93.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.75 and a beta of 1.62.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 51,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $4,469,853.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,150,929. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 45,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $3,522,436.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,010 shares in the company, valued at $23,761,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Dycom Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Dycom Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.86.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.