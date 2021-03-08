QS Investors LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

QS Investors LLC lowered its position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Criteo were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the fourth quarter worth $964,000. Weil Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Criteo by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 25,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Criteo by 241.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 4th quarter worth about $1,780,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Criteo from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Criteo from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.72.

CRTO stock opened at $31.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.10 and its 200 day moving average is $18.41. Criteo S.A. has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $37.18.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

