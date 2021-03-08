QS Investors LLC Trims Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

QS Investors LLC reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,290 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express stock opened at $147.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $147.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.52.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

