Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $9,143.00

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 14.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Raven Protocol has traded down 23.2% against the dollar. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $4.78 million and $9,143.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,405,302,193 coins. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

