Raymond James Analysts Give good natured Products Inc. (GDNP.V) (CVE:GDNP) a C$1.50 Price Target

good natured Products Inc. (GDNP.V) (CVE:GDNP) has been given a C$1.50 price target by research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of GDNP stock traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$1.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,283,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,660. good natured Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$211.92 million and a PE ratio of -27.21.

good natured Products Inc. (GDNP.V) Company Profile

good natured Products Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; desk accessories, including stackable legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, and paper clip dispensers; recyclers and waste bins; and totes and crates, as well as compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids.

