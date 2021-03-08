Raymond James Analysts Give Parkland (TSE:PKI) a C$50.00 Price Target

Parkland (TSE:PKI) has been assigned a C$50.00 price objective by Raymond James in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.77% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PKI. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Parkland from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Parkland from C$46.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Parkland has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.73.

Shares of Parkland stock traded down C$0.52 on Monday, reaching C$39.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,594. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.98. Parkland has a 52-week low of C$17.57 and a 52-week high of C$45.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$38.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.42.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.00, for a total value of C$336,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 536,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,544,046. Also, Senior Officer Colin Peter Kilty sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.21, for a total value of C$196,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,131,455.30. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $2,198,972.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

