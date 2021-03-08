Raymond James Cuts ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Price Target to $53.00

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $57.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 6.26% from the stock’s current price.

ATNI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of ATN International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

NASDAQ:ATNI opened at $49.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $792.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.40 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.73. ATN International has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $79.64.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.84). ATN International had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that ATN International will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in ATN International by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ATN International by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ATN International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in ATN International by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 11,653 shares during the period. 64.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in North America, the Caribbean, Bermuda, and India. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides wireless services, including voice and data services to retail customers in Bermuda, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands; and wireline services, such as voice and data services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

