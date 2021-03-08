Raymond James Initiates Coverage on loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

Investment analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 24.26% from the company’s current price.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

LDI stock opened at $18.51 on Monday. loanDepot has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $39.85.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance brokerage services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

