Raymond James Lowers TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Price Target to C$22.00

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for TransAlta Renewables’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RNW. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$20.72.

Shares of RNW stock opened at C$18.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.93 billion and a PE ratio of 56.89. TransAlta Renewables has a 12-month low of C$10.82 and a 12-month high of C$24.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 286.57%.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

