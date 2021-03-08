Raymond James Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Raymond James reissued their buy rating on shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. CareTrust REIT has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $22.75 on Friday. CareTrust REIT has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.45.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 2.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

