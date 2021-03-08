Raymond James Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP)

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 165.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Landos Biopharma in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Landos Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Landos Biopharma in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

Shares of LABP opened at $12.42 on Monday. Landos Biopharma has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $16.99.

In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Konstantin Poukalov acquired 27,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.14 per share, with a total value of $305,826.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,902,453 shares of company stock valued at $30,305,826 over the last three months.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

