Raymond James Trims Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) Target Price to C$28.00

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Polaris Infrastructure’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

PIF opened at C$19.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.90. Polaris Infrastructure has a 12-month low of C$8.59 and a 12-month high of C$24.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$362.70 million and a P/E ratio of 16.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Polaris Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.22%.

About Polaris Infrastructure

Polaris Infrastructure Inc, a renewable energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and operates geothermal and hydroelectric energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua.

