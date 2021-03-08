Raymond James Trims True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Target Price to C$6.75

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded True North Commercial REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

TNT.UN opened at C$6.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.26. The firm has a market cap of C$566.43 million and a P/E ratio of 17.17. True North Commercial REIT has a 52 week low of C$3.83 and a 52 week high of C$7.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.50%.

True North Commercial REIT Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

