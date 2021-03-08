REAL (REAL) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.80 Million

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. During the last week, REAL has traded up 65% against the US dollar. One REAL token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. REAL has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and $143.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00059942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $421.29 or 0.00818066 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00009318 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00026220 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00060981 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00029804 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00041273 BTC.

About REAL

REAL (CRYPTO:REAL) is a token. It launched on October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 tokens. REAL’s official website is www.real.markets. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling REAL

