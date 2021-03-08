Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for HEXO (HEXO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for HEXO (NYSE: HEXO):

2/26/2021 – HEXO was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HEXO Corp. is a consumer-packaged goods cannabis company. It creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. HEXO Corp. is based in GATINEAU, Quebec. “

2/25/2021 – HEXO was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “HEXO Corp. is a consumer-packaged goods cannabis company. It creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. HEXO Corp. is based in GATINEAU, Quebec. “

2/18/2021 – HEXO had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $5.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – HEXO was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating.

2/4/2021 – HEXO had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $3.40 price target on the stock.

1/26/2021 – HEXO had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

Shares of HEXO stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.58. 104,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,775,687. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. HEXO Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $11.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.41.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 million. HEXO had a negative net margin of 517.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HEXO Corp. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in HEXO by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 116,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 22,172 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in HEXO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in HEXO by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in HEXO by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 185,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 28,246 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HEXO by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 183,933 shares during the period. 35.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

