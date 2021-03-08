Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RRGB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Loop Capital upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an underweight rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of RRGB stock opened at $36.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $563.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.85. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.78.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $201.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.48 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 64.97% and a negative net margin of 25.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRGB. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

