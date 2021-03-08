ReddCoin (RDD) Trading Down 20.7% This Week

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $117.38 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,307.61 or 0.99884629 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00036982 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00011936 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $475.59 or 0.00925868 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.66 or 0.00414010 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.41 or 0.00292806 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00073880 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00037704 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005687 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

