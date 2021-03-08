Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) & One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Critical Analysis

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) and Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for One Liberty Properties and Regency Centers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score One Liberty Properties 0 1 0 0 2.00 Regency Centers 1 6 6 0 2.38

One Liberty Properties presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential downside of 21.77%. Regency Centers has a consensus target price of $48.63, suggesting a potential downside of 15.70%. Given Regency Centers’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Regency Centers is more favorable than One Liberty Properties.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares One Liberty Properties and Regency Centers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio One Liberty Properties $84.74 million 5.59 $18.01 million $1.98 11.62 Regency Centers $1.13 billion 8.64 $239.43 million $3.89 14.83

Regency Centers has higher revenue and earnings than One Liberty Properties. One Liberty Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regency Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

One Liberty Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Regency Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. One Liberty Properties pays out 90.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Regency Centers pays out 61.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. One Liberty Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Regency Centers has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

One Liberty Properties has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regency Centers has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares One Liberty Properties and Regency Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets One Liberty Properties 33.46% 9.92% 3.62% Regency Centers 4.51% 1.01% 0.56%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.2% of One Liberty Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of Regency Centers shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of One Liberty Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Regency Centers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Regency Centers beats One Liberty Properties on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.

