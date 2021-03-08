REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RGNX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In related news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $210,042.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,250,499.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $75,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,177,034.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 140,059 shares of company stock worth $6,600,457. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,656,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,671,000 after buying an additional 110,366 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,601,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,998,000 after purchasing an additional 615,254 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,198 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 489,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,225,000 after purchasing an additional 44,300 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 341,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,511,000 after purchasing an additional 167,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO stock opened at $39.93 on Monday. REGENXBIO has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $50.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.83.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($2.35). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 21.73% and a negative net margin of 63.13%. The company had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

