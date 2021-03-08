Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $143.50

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $143.50 and last traded at $143.39, with a volume of 2844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.27.

RS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.14.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.18%.

In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $1,088,374.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,994,751.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $1,712,379.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 109,119 shares in the company, valued at $14,824,907.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,512,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,161,000 after acquiring an additional 292,388 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,427,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,229 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,364,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,215,000 after purchasing an additional 23,356 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,063,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,362,000 after purchasing an additional 73,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 42.1% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,040,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,146,000 after purchasing an additional 307,980 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile (NYSE:RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.