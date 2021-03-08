Ren 24 Hour Volume Hits $242.76 Million (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Ren has a market cap of $1.18 billion and $242.76 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ren coin can currently be bought for $1.19 or 0.00002317 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ren has traded 5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00060704 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.43 or 0.00827230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00009607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00026677 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001949 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00060924 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00030321 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00041441 BTC.

Ren Coin Profile

Ren (REN) is a coin. It was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 996,163,051 coins. The official website for Ren is renproject.io. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Ren Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

