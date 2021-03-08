Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 109.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 586,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.78% of AGCO worth $60,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGCO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the third quarter valued at $272,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in AGCO by 47.9% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 118,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,785,000 after buying an additional 38,324 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in AGCO by 2.5% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 183,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in AGCO by 13.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in AGCO by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AGCO alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on AGCO shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.71.

AGCO stock opened at $133.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.41, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $134.19.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

In related news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $121,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,283.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $558,980 over the last 90 days. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.