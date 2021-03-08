Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $58.22 Million Stock Holdings in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 702,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,756 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $58,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Magellan Health by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,572,000 after purchasing an additional 28,307 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 187,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,496,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,682,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,058,000 after acquiring an additional 181,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Magellan Health news, CEO Mostafa Kamal sold 2,793 shares of Magellan Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total transaction of $222,574.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,824 shares in the company, valued at $225,044.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGLN opened at $93.29 on Monday. Magellan Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $95.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.45. Magellan Health had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGLN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stephens downgraded shares of Magellan Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Magellan Health Profile

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

