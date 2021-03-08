Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 196,300 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,803,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 196,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $70,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EVTC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVTC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

In related news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $1,157,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 2,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $87,236.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,594.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,235 shares of company stock worth $7,091,122. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVTC opened at $36.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $42.35.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Featured Story: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC).

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.