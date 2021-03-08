Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 262,831 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,242,731 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 262,831 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.47% of WSFS Financial worth $55,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSFS. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 161.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSFS Financial stock opened at $52.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.80 and its 200 day moving average is $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. WSFS Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $55.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.36.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.83%.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 16,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $695,054.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,854.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

WSFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood downgraded WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded WSFS Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

