RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $170.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RenaissanceRe’s investment portfolio, consisting of high-quality, liquid-fixed income government and corporate securities with a relatively low allocation to equities is impressive. We expect the same to rise in the future on the back of the company’s strategic initiatives. It has been witnessing steady premium growth over the past few quarters, driven by Casualty and Specialty plus Property segments. Its balance sheet strength is remains impressive. Its shares have underperformed its industry in a year. However, it remains exposed to severe losses associated with catastrophic events, which impact its underwriting results. The company’s weak return on equity also remains a concern. Its fourth-quarter 2020 operating loss of $1.59 per share was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate attributable to higher revenues.”

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on RNR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded RenaissanceRe from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $199.00 to $194.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $184.14.

RNR opened at $164.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.77. RenaissanceRe has a 12 month low of $113.27 and a 12 month high of $201.29.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.56. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 12.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,185,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 269,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,697,000 after purchasing an additional 10,441 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 535,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,935,000 after acquiring an additional 14,177 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

