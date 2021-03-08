ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Shares Down 7.7%

Shares of ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) were down 7.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 2,979,787 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 4,633,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SOL shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on ReneSola from $4.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James started coverage on ReneSola in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.66 and a 200 day moving average of $9.57. The firm has a market cap of $380.90 million, a P/E ratio of -45.45 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In related news, CFO Shah Capital Management sold 1,864,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $18,978,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 2,873,712 shares of company stock valued at $29,895,848 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in ReneSola by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ReneSola in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in ReneSola in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ReneSola in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in ReneSola in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. 40.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

