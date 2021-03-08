Rentokil Initial’s (RTO) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RTO. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 675 ($8.82) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Rentokil Initial has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 494.50 ($6.46).

Shares of LON RTO opened at GBX 482.80 ($6.31) on Friday. Rentokil Initial has a 52-week low of GBX 247.70 ($3.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 578.60 ($7.56). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 506.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 522.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.95 billion and a PE ratio of 48.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.61.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a GBX 5.41 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $3.64. Rentokil Initial’s payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

