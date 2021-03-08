Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Raised to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $29.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.31% from the company’s current price.

RPAY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Repay currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

Shares of RPAY stock opened at $22.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -67.53 and a beta of 0.78. Repay has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $28.42.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.72 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 12.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Repay will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repay news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $490,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,386 shares in the company, valued at $966,138.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,860 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,739.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repay by 49.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,010,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,384 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,312,000. Portsea Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,996,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repay by 38.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,358,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Repay in the third quarter valued at about $28,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

