Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 129,800 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the January 28th total of 169,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Repsol from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Redburn Partners downgraded Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Repsol has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of Repsol stock opened at $13.09 on Monday. Repsol has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $13.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.14.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.28. Repsol had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Repsol will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

