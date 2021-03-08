Research Analysts Set Expectations for ESSA Pharma Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EPIX)

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ESSA Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ESSA Pharma’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.60) EPS.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03).

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EPIX. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of ESSA Pharma in a report on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of ESSA Pharma from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ESSA Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

NASDAQ:EPIX opened at $27.06 on Monday. ESSA Pharma has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $32.69. The stock has a market cap of $867.65 million, a PE ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackstone Group Inc raised its position in ESSA Pharma by 5.9% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 3,573,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,654,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,558,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,517,000 after buying an additional 470,200 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the third quarter valued at $10,466,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 509,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after buying an additional 33,407 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ESSA Pharma by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 119,895 shares in the last quarter. 63.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ESSA Pharma news, Director Franklin M. Berger purchased 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $1,539,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 957,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,845,588. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

