Reserve Rights Achieves Market Cap of $760.97 Million (RSR)

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Reserve Rights coin can currently be purchased for $0.0814 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges. Reserve Rights has a total market capitalization of $760.97 million and approximately $377.35 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Reserve Rights has traded up 42.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00060680 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $427.14 or 0.00819200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00009603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00025607 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00061380 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00029867 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00041275 BTC.

Reserve Rights Coin Profile

Reserve Rights (RSR) is a coin. It launched on May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,349,999,000 coins. Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reserve Protocol is a blockchain based stablecoin that enables people to protect and use their money globally. It's designed to help protect people against hyperinflation. “

Buying and Selling Reserve Rights

