Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Short Interest Down 23.8% in February

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 270,400 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the January 28th total of 354,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Resources Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th.

Resources Connection stock opened at $13.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.56 million, a PE ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. Resources Connection has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $13.92.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Resources Connection had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $153.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.32 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Resources Connection will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

