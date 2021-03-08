Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.63

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.63 and last traded at $16.61, with a volume of 11883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.27.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROIC. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Retail Opportunity Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.15.

The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.11 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.78.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 11.68%. On average, analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROIC. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

