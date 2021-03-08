REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Price Target Raised to $20.00

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on REVG. Zacks Investment Research raised REV Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered REV Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised REV Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. REV Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.14.

Shares of REVG stock opened at $13.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.48 million, a PE ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 2.67. REV Group has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. REV Group had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that REV Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other REV Group news, insider Christopher M. Daniels bought 5,500 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $49,940.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 132,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,649.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny bought 10,000 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $91,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 186,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 306.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 321.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of REV Group in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of REV Group in the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of REV Group in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

