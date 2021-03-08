Reviewing Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) & BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT)

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) and BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.0% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.3% of BRT Apartments shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.5% of BRT Apartments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Alpine Income Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. BRT Apartments pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Alpine Income Property Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and BRT Apartments has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Alpine Income Property Trust and BRT Apartments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Income Property Trust N/A N/A N/A BRT Apartments -37.22% -5.35% -2.71%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alpine Income Property Trust and BRT Apartments’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Income Property Trust $13.23 million 10.29 $3.59 million N/A N/A BRT Apartments $27.76 million 10.48 $860,000.00 N/A N/A

Alpine Income Property Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BRT Apartments.

Volatility & Risk

Alpine Income Property Trust has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRT Apartments has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Alpine Income Property Trust and BRT Apartments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Income Property Trust 0 0 4 0 3.00 BRT Apartments 0 1 2 0 2.67

Alpine Income Property Trust currently has a consensus price target of $19.25, suggesting a potential upside of 5.54%. BRT Apartments has a consensus price target of $16.25, suggesting a potential downside of 4.07%. Given Alpine Income Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Alpine Income Property Trust is more favorable than BRT Apartments.

Summary

Alpine Income Property Trust beats BRT Apartments on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

