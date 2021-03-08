Reviewing Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) & Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) and Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Southwestern Energy has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Range Resources has a beta of 2.71, indicating that its share price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Southwestern Energy and Range Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southwestern Energy 2 11 3 0 2.06 Range Resources 4 14 6 0 2.08

Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus target price of $3.21, suggesting a potential downside of 19.00%. Range Resources has a consensus target price of $8.19, suggesting a potential downside of 22.49%. Given Southwestern Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Southwestern Energy is more favorable than Range Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Southwestern Energy and Range Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southwestern Energy -127.97% 13.06% 3.88% Range Resources -125.90% -0.26% -0.09%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Southwestern Energy and Range Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southwestern Energy $3.04 billion 0.88 $891.00 million $0.61 6.49 Range Resources $2.83 billion 0.97 -$1.72 billion $0.40 26.40

Southwestern Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Range Resources. Southwestern Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Range Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.2% of Southwestern Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Range Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Southwestern Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Range Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Southwestern Energy beats Range Resources on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 173,994 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; and approximately 287,693 net acres in Southwest Appalachia. The company's estimated proved natural gas, oil, and NGLs reserves comprise 12,721 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (Bcfe); and 929 Bcfe of proved undeveloped reserves. It also engages in marketing of natural gas, oil, and NGLs. It serves energy companies, utilities, and industrial purchasers of natural gas. Southwestern Energy Company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned and operated 1,272 net producing wells and approximately 833,000 net acres under lease in the Appalachian region; and 409 net producing wells and approximately 105,000 net acres under lease in the North Louisiana region. It markets and sells natural gas, and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, NGL distributors, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in 1998. Range Resources Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

