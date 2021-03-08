Rhumbline Advisers Buys 53,102 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 464,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,102 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $40,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the third quarter worth $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total transaction of $539,872.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,781.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $612,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,090,142 shares of company stock worth $379,166,493 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

PENN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.48.

PENN stock opened at $108.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $129.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.90.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. Research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

