Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RIO. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

NYSE RIO opened at $83.64 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $92.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.39. The stock has a market cap of $104.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is currently 97.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 345 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 419 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.