RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) & Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Financial Survey

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) and Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and Equinix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Equinix 7.58% 4.62% 1.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and Equinix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust 0 4 2 0 2.33 Equinix 0 2 17 1 2.95

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus target price of $19.40, suggesting a potential upside of 28.47%. Equinix has a consensus target price of $821.89, suggesting a potential upside of 36.52%. Given Equinix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Equinix is more favorable than RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.4% of Equinix shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Equinix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and Equinix’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Equinix $5.56 billion 9.66 $507.45 million $22.81 26.39

Equinix has higher revenue and earnings than RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust.

Summary

Equinix beats RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage. With Equinix, they can scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value.

