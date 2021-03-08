Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Riot Blockchain, Inc. leverages its expertise and network to build and support blockchain technology companies. It is establishing an Advisory Board with technical experience intending to become a leading authority and supporter of blockchain, while providing investment exposure to the rapidly growing blockchain ecosystem. Riot Blockchain, Inc., formerly known as Bioptix, Inc., is based in CASTLE ROCK, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Riot Blockchain from $7.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Riot Blockchain stock opened at $40.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.20 and a 200-day moving average of $14.51. Riot Blockchain has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $79.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.17 and a beta of 4.56.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Riot Blockchain by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,057,000 after purchasing an additional 523,907 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Riot Blockchain by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 771,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,106,000 after purchasing an additional 407,227 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Riot Blockchain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,920,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Riot Blockchain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,760,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Riot Blockchain by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 30,109 shares during the period. 9.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Riot Blockchain

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

