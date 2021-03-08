Robert Dooley Sells 5,000 Shares of Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) Stock

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) insider Robert Dooley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $175,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Robert Dooley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Robert Dooley sold 412 shares of Systemax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $15,375.84.

On Thursday, December 10th, Robert Dooley sold 2,313 shares of Systemax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $83,614.95.

NYSE SYX opened at $35.47 on Monday. Systemax Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $45.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.30.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Systemax had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $273.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Systemax Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Systemax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Systemax’s payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Systemax by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 851,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,378,000 after buying an additional 6,122 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Systemax by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 157,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after buying an additional 35,359 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Systemax in the 3rd quarter valued at $347,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Systemax by 403.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Systemax by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. 29.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti lowered shares of Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Systemax in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

About Systemax

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

