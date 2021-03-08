Robert W. Baird Trims Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Target Price to $200.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Splunk from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Splunk from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $208.11.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $136.77 on Thursday. Splunk has a 12 month low of $93.92 and a 12 month high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.04.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The firm had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $87,048.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,584,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $1,292,985.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 107,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,339,639.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,545 shares of company stock valued at $5,909,775. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 117.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

