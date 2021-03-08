Rocket Pool (RPL) Price Tops $11.53 on Exchanges

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Rocket Pool token can now be purchased for $11.53 or 0.00021815 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $118.53 million and approximately $3.91 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rocket Pool has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rocket Pool alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00059952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $431.27 or 0.00815896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00009476 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00025437 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00061519 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00029608 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00041080 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool (RPL) is a token. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool.

Rocket Pool Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.