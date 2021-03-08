Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.16 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.16 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.28. Rockwell Automation reported earnings per share of $2.43 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full-year earnings of $8.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $9.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $10.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays lowered Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.81.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $253.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.58. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $115.38 and a 1-year high of $268.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 5,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $1,321,144.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,170 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.93, for a total value of $33,240.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,707.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,455 shares of company stock worth $7,436,012 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,650,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,169,639,000 after buying an additional 215,175 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,789,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,056,959,000 after buying an additional 36,636 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 25.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,055,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $676,060,000 after buying an additional 610,243 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,437,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,477,000 after acquiring an additional 82,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,315,000 after acquiring an additional 74,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

