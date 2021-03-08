Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.16 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.16 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.28. Rockwell Automation reported earnings per share of $2.43 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full-year earnings of $8.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $9.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $10.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays lowered Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.81.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $253.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.58. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $115.38 and a 1-year high of $268.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 5,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $1,321,144.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,170 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.93, for a total value of $33,240.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,707.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,455 shares of company stock worth $7,436,012 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,650,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,169,639,000 after buying an additional 215,175 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,789,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,056,959,000 after buying an additional 36,636 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 25.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,055,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $676,060,000 after buying an additional 610,243 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,437,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,477,000 after acquiring an additional 82,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,315,000 after acquiring an additional 74,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rockwell Automation (ROK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.