Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) shares were up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $121.01 and last traded at $120.37. Approximately 3,749,324 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,026,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.13.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.27.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $443,766,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,277,830 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $305,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,565 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1,565.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,304,759 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $121,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,437 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,897,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,840,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $471,604,000 after acquiring an additional 438,569 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

