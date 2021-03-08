Royal Bank of Canada Increases TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target to C$13.00

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TA. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated a sector perform rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.63.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TSE TA opened at C$10.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of C$2.83 billion and a PE ratio of -27.72. TransAlta has a one year low of C$5.32 and a one year high of C$12.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.38.

In related news, Senior Officer Brett Gellner sold 102,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.03, for a total transaction of C$923,750.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$21,509.46. Also, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.41, for a total transaction of C$329,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$473,784.09. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,698 shares of company stock worth $1,836,986.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.