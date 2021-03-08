ROYAL UNIBREW A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Lifted to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ROYAL UNIBREW A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Danske raised shares of ROYAL UNIBREW A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of ROYUF opened at $105.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.52. ROYAL UNIBREW A/S has a 1-year low of $75.00 and a 1-year high of $107.80.

