Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the January 28th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Royale Energy stock opened at $0.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12. Royale Energy has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.23.

Get Royale Energy alerts:

Royale Energy Company Profile

Royale Energy, Inc acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal operations are located in the Sacramento Basin and San Joaquin Basin in California, as well as in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado, and Louisiana. Royale Energy, Inc was founded in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Royale Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royale Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.